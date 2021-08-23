Free shuttle bus to help vaccination take up in Boston

Dickinson's will be providing the free shuttle service

Dickinson’s Coaches will be providing the free shuttle bus service which transport residents to the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) for their vaccinations.

The service started on Monday.

Cllr Nigel Welton, Deputy Leader for Boston Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to be able to make it easier for our residents to receive their Covid-19 vaccination and move to ensure that public transport links are in place.

“We’re committed to do all that we can to work with partners to ensure that as many of our residents have access to the vaccination centre, whilst making sure that we have clean and safe public transport links, which is why we have mobilised this new shuttle service.”

Natalie Liddle, Acting Head of Service for Health Protection, said: “We know that for some, particularly young people who haven’t got easy access to transport, it can be difficult to get up to the vaccination centre.

“This will give easier access for people to get their vaccination. Just turn up at the bus station at the allotted time to use the service.

“It’s important that if you are eligible for a vaccination then you take up the chance to get to the centre. With the shuttle-bus service in place, it’s a quick and easy way to get vaccinated. “Covid hasn’t gone away – getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from infection. We all need to take personal responsibility to do what we can to keep each other as safe as possible and reduce infection rates across the county.”

The service runs, between 8am and 6pm and will leave the bus stop outside Boots in the Market Place on the hour starting at 8am and pick up people from the PRSA for the return journey on the half hour (traffic dependent). People will be asked to wear face masks on the shuttle bus.