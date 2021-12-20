Free shuttle buses can take you for a booster jab at Boston

A free shuttle bus can now take people to the PRSA for their booster jabs.

The service will run from Boston Bus Station from today, December 20, to December 23, and on December 23, 29, 30 and 31.

“We know that having a booster vaccination significantly increases protection against the Omicron variant, preventing around 75 per cent of people getting covid symptoms,” said Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

“If it’s difficult for anyone aged 18 or over to get to our vaccination centre in Boston, this will help – the shuttle buses will take you to the doorstep and back.

“If you are able to then we would urge you to book an appointment before you come and remember that your booster must be at least three months after your second dose.

“Christmas is coming so getting ‘boosted’ is your best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones. If you get covid you could end up self-isolating over the festive period.”

The free shuttle service will leave Boston bus station on the hour, every hour, from 9.30am, on the dates mentioned - with pick up points at Skirbeck Road and Fenside along the way and returning people from the Princess Royal Sports Arena (last departure at 5pm). People will be asked to wear face masks on the shuttle bus.