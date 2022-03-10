The category recognising efforts during the pandemic, has been included in the annual event for the first time, after another extraordinary 12 months which has seen NHS staff and volunteers go the extra mile for patients and their families.

The awards were created to celebrate NHS staff, carers and volunteers for their hard work, innovative ideas and unwavering efforts to put patients first.

The new award is just one of 10 categories in the NHS Parliamentary Awards for staff and volunteers in the health service and care sector as the country adapts to living with COVID-19.

Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Members of Parliament are now searching for nominations to submit and want to hear about outstanding individuals in their local area, who have innovated, impressed and made a real difference.

Those working in health and care are being invited to write to their MP to ask them to nominate colleagues for an award. Members of the public can also ask their MPs to nominate someone who may have cared for them, a friend or a family member during the pandemic.

Dr Nigel Sturrock, Medical Director at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands said: “The NHS has a fantastic team in the Midlands that provides high quality care to patients throughout the year. And that is thanks to its staff and volunteers.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for everyone across the NHS but I am extremely proud of the awe-inspiring commitment and dedication to our patients.

“We want MPs in the Midlands to nominate some of this great work for the NHS Parliamentary Awards.”

Amanda Callow, Director of Nursing for Leadership & Quality at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands said: “The NHS Parliamentary Awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the amazing work being done across the Midlands.

“Throughout the pandemic staff and volunteers have given their all in the most challenging circumstances.

“It would be a fitting thank you for those that have received high quality care from nurses, midwives, care workers, as well as other NHS staff across the health service, to send nominations to their MP to ensure that staff receive the recognition they deserve.”

This year there are 10 award categories, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Rising Star Award and, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the COVID Response Award.

The shortlist of regional winners will be announced on June 13 ahead of the winners’ ceremony in July.

All those who make the national shortlist will be invited to an award ceremony in Westminster to celebrate their fantastic achievements.

When the awards were last held in 2020 over 600 individuals or organisations were nominated, including 147 from MPs in the Midlands.

More information on the NHS Parliamentary Awards 2022 can be found here: https://nhsparliamentaryawards.co.uk/

This year’s award ceremony features the following categories

The Excellence in Healthcare: This award recognises individuals or teams who go above and beyond to improve outcomes and experiences for patients living with and beyond major health conditions or work to prevent them.

The Excellence in Mental Health Care Award: To the individual or team that has worked across organisational boundaries to develop new and effective services to help people living with mental health problems in their community.

The COVID Response Award: The brand new COVID Response Award is for any individual or team who have met the challenges of the pandemic with creativity and innovation to provide the best care possible for their patients.

The Excellence in Urgent and Emergency Care Award: To the individual or team that has made improvements to how the NHS treats people in life or death situations.

The Excellence in Primary Care and Community Care Award: As the needs of patients and the wider NHS evolves, so does the role of these professionals, and this award seeks to recognise practitioners and teams in primary or community care that are working with patients to help them stay healthy and avoid long stays in hospital or being admitted in the first place.

The Future NHS Award: This award seeks to highlight individuals, teams and organisations that are successfully embracing the opportunities that come from advances in medical technology, data, and connectivity.

The Health Equalities Award: This award is for an individual or organisation that has helped the NHS to do its bit by bringing together different groups and organisations to reduce health inequalities and prevent ill health in different communities.

The Nursing and Midwifery Award: This award is for any nurse or midwife, that has used their skills to ensure that patients experience care and compassion. This award is also open to any one of the thousands of student midwives, nurses, AHPs and medical students who started their careers early to support the NHS’ response to coronavirus.

The NHS Rising Star Award: This award looks to celebrate younger members of staff, volunteers or members of the public who give up their time, lend their experiences and deliver better services for themselves and others in their area.