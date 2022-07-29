Get your Covid vaccine this weekend

Vacccinatons this weekend.

Visitors to the Heckington Show this weekend will be able to get their covid vaccination from a team of NHS vaccinators who will be on-site Saturday and Sunday.

The team will be there between 9am and 6pm on Saturday and 9am and 5pm on Sunday, and will be offering first, second and booster vaccinations to anyone aged 16 or over. Five to 11-year-olds and 12-15 year-olds including 12-15 year-olds who are currently immunosuppressed, can also receive a vaccine.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the significant uplift in covid infections around the country, including in Lincolnshire, people are being urged to ensure they are fully vaccinated.

“We’re really pleased to be attending Heckington Show and hope that lots of people will come and see us, whether that’s to get vaccinated or maybe to ask any questions they may have about the vaccination,” comments Karen Hewinson, Head of Clinical Services, NHS Lincolnshire ICB.

The vaccination teams will also be running the following pop-up walk-in sessions:

Monday 1st August, mobile unit at Spilsby Market, Market Place, Spilsby PE23 5JT, between 7.30am and 1pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over, plus 5-11 and 12-17 year-olds.

Monday 1st August, at Lincoln City Football Club (Travis Perkins Room), LNER Stadium, Lincoln LN5 8LD, between 10.30am and 12pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Between 12.30pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.

Monday 1st August, Vaccination Bus at Lincoln College, Monks Road, Lincoln LN2 5HQ, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over.

Wednesday 3rd August, at Bridge Church, Portland Street, Lincoln LN5 7NN, between 10.30am and 12pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Between 12.30pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.

Wednesday 3rd August, Vaccination Bus at Tesco, Trinity Street, Gainsborough DN21 2HA, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over.

Thursday 4th August, mobile unit at Horncastle Market, Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5BN, between 7am and 1pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over, plus 5-11 and 12-17 year-olds.

Friday 5th August, mobile unit at Wainfleet Market, Market Place, Wainfleet PE24 4BX, between 8am and 1pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over, plus 5-11 and 12-17 year-olds.

Saturday 6th August, mobile unit at Louth Market, Cornmarket, Louth LN11 9PD, between 7am and 1pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over, plus 5-11 and 12-17 year-olds.

Saturday 6th August, at YMCA, The Showroom, Tritton Road, Lincoln LN6 7QY, between 10.30am and 12pm for ‘evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Between 12.30pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.

Saturday 6th August, Vaccination Bus at Rand Farm Park, Rand, Lincoln LN8 5NJ, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for 5-11 year-olds only.

In addition, the Mass Vaccination Centre at PRSA, Boston, is offering walk-ins for five to 17 year-olds, as well as ‘evergreen’ sessions for first, second and booster doses). these sessions are listed below:

Saturday 30th July:

5-11 year-olds 8am – 2pm

12-15 year-olds 8am – 2pm

‘Evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and boosters 8am – 7.30pm

Monday 1st August:

5-11 year-olds 8am – 2pm

12-15 year-olds 8am – 7.30pm

16-17 year-olds 8am – 2pm

‘Evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and boosters 2.30pm – 7.30pm

Wednesday 3rd August:

5-11 year-olds 2.30pm – 7.30pm

12-15 year-olds 8am – 7.30pm

16-17 year-olds 2.30pm – 7.30pm

‘Evergreen’ 1st, 2nd and boosters 8am – 2pm

Saturday 6th August:

5-11 year-olds 8am – 2pm

12-15 year-olds 8am – 7.30pm

16-17 year-olds 8am – 2pm