Government cash boost to extend support for families over summer

MP's Holly Mumby-Croft and Andrew Percy with Cllr Rob Waltham, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Cllr Julie Reed pictured with food vouchers.

All children in receipt of free school meals will be provided with vouchers.

The council is adding a further £100,000 to set up an emergency grant fund over the summer for families to support with food and fuel bills.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The Government has committed unprecedented resources to support people and businesses that need it most.

“We have worked really closely with our MP’s Holly Mumby-Croft and Andrew Percy to ensure that these vouchers make a big difference to thousands of local families. The council has also identified an additional £100,000 to help families struggling over the summer holidays.”

Councillor Julie Reed, cabinet member for children and families, said: “As a council we seek to put children first and even though the majority of restrictions have been lifted, local people and businesses still face challenges and we need to be cautious in our approach and supportive throughout the summer period.

“The previous Government emergency grant schemes have helped hundreds of people at a time of real need so we wanted this to continue over the summer holidays.

“The vouchers will be delivered over the next few weeks.”