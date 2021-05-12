Grantham vaccination centre hits major vaccination milestone

Grantham Meres Leisure Centre delivers its 100,000th Covid jab. EMN-211205-170336001

This key achievement comes just five months since the vaccination centre at Meres Leisure Centre, in Grantham, opened and only eight weeks since it celebrated reaching 50,000 vaccinations.

“From the beginning when we were vaccinating people over the age of 80, to now when we’re focusing on first vaccinations for people 40 and over, as well as second doses, it has been a battle,” explains Darren Altus, Operations Director of K2 Healthcare for Grantham and Sleaford Area Primary Care Networks.

With recent shifts in government advice on those suitable for the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine after concerns about rare blood clots in a few cases in younger people in the UK, he said: “It has been extremely challenging but our superb team of health professionals and volunteers here at the Meres have made it possible and fun at the same time.”

The Meres LVC is one of 13 vaccination sites across the county, and is run by both Grantham and Rural Primary Care Network and the Sleaford Primary Care Network, a group of 16 GP practices from Grantham, Sleaford, and the surrounding area.

“It is unbelievable to think that we have given 100,000 vaccinations already and I am enormously proud of the team here, who through their own sheer hard work and determination have been able to make such a positive impact on the lives of so many people,” adds Dr Adriaan van Biljon, Clinical Director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Rural Primary Care Network.

Now busy vaccinating people aged 40 and over (cohort 10), as well as providing second doses, the team at the Meres LVC have been touched by the support they have received, as Dr van Biljon explains.

“People who have been coming to the Meres for their vaccination have been, almost without exception, enormously grateful and cooperative. This has been hugely helpful to the team here and is something they have also experienced when vaccinating people out in the community, including in local care homes.

“Local businesses have provided invaluable support too and, of course, the role played by our local GP practices has been critical. In unprecedented times it has truly been an amazing effort.”

Vaccine advisers are now recommending offering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people under 40, as the government announces that people aged 38 and 39 should now book in for a vaccination.