Have Cats Become More Affectionate in Lockdown? New Research Shows the Impact of the Pandemic on Pets

Now, as a more ‘normal’ life resumes on the road out of lockdown, new research has been published examining whether the mental health of owners has affected the welfare of their pets.

A study led by researchers from the Universities of York and Lincoln has investigated reported changes in companion animal welfare and behaviour. The study examined the association between these changes and the variations to the daily lives, behaviour and mental health of their owners.

An unexpected finding was that a higher proportion of cat owners reported their pet was more affectionate during the lockdown phase compared to owners of other species.

Participants in the study also reported more positive changes for cats relative to dogs, whereas there were more negative changes for dogs relative to cats.

Professor Daniel Mills, animal behavioural specialist at the University of Lincoln, said: “While it has long been recognised that pets can enrich the lives of humans, the welfare of a companion animal is strongly influenced by the behaviour of their owners, as well as their physical and social environment.

“During lockdown changes experienced by our pets may have included having owners around for more of the day due to furlough or working from home, alterations to their daily routine and limited access to animal-related services, such as training classes or veterinary care.”

During last year’s lockdown, the research team carried out a survey with more than 5,000 pet owners in the UK to find out more about mental health, human-animal bonds and reported changes in animal welfare and behaviour.

The survey revealed that 67.3 percent of pet owners reported changes in their animal’s welfare and behaviour during the first lockdown. These reported changes were statistically grouped into separate positive and negative welfare scales.

Analysis of the responses indicated that companion animal owners with poorer mental health scores pre-lockdown reported fewer negative changes in animal welfare and behaviour.

However, companion animal owners with poorer mental health scores since lockdown reported more changes, both positive and negative, in animal welfare and behaviour.

Overall, approximately a third of cats and dogs were reported to be unaffected by the first lockdown compared to around 40 percent of other species, and many animals appeared to have improved welfare as a result.

Between ten and 15 percent of all owners reported that their animal appeared to be more energetic and playful, and 20 to 30 percent indicated their animal seemed more relaxed, with at least three times as many owners reporting improvements rather than deteriorations in their animal’s physical condition.