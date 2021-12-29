Lincoln Joseph Banks Labs open for walk-in COVID testing

Coronavirus stock image

Those unable to book appointments in on the government’s website, have this afternoon able to walk-in to the site and be seen within just a few minutes.

People trying to get a PCR tests in Lincolnshire were told there are “none available” on Wednesday morning on the Government’s website, and a similar picture was painted nationwide for testing sites as the nation begins gearing up for New Years’ Eve.

The website was entirely blocked out with ‘none available’ across both testing sites and home testing kits.

People had also reported issues getting lateral flow tests.

However, several commenters said they had been able to walk in at the University of Lincoln based site off Beevor Street.

The Local Democracy Reporters service can confirm that was the case.

They were able to walk into the centre and register the test while sat in one of the bays before taking a swab and handing it in as normal.