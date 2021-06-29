Lincolnshire coronavirus: Nearly 800 people take advantage of walk-in covid vaccinations during ‘big weekend’

The ‘big weekend’ of vaccinations held across the country – including in Lincolnshire – last Friday, Saturday and Sunday resulted in nearly 800 additional people receiving their covid vaccination at sites across the county, say local health officials.

By Andy Hubbert
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:26 am
The walk-in sessions provided the opportunity to have a vaccination without the need to pre-book an appointment, and people around the county responded in droves.

Seven hundred and seventy nine people took advantage of walk-in opportunities at vaccination sites including at the county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres at the Lincolnshire Showground (94 jabs) and the PRSA in Boston (267), as well as via a mobile unit at the Arboretum in Lincoln (162), at Newlands Pharmacy in Lincoln (135) and at the Storehouse, Skegness (121).

“We are really pleased with how the walk-ins went over the weekend, mainly because we were able to give 779 vaccinations that otherwise might not have happened, or at the very least might not have happened until a later date,” comments Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

“When you consider that the 779 people who got vaccinated via a walk-in last weekend are in addition to all of the pre-booked vaccination appointments that also happened over the same weekend, it’s a pretty impressive number. That being said, it’s still not too late to get vaccinated and we will be running more walk-ins this week, in an effort to get even more people vaccinated – don’t forget, you need two doses to get the maximum protection.”

This week there will be walk-in opportunities available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis as follows:

Brayford Wharf (outside Square Sail) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 12pm-3pm Saturday July 3;

University of Lincoln Sports Centre – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 8.30am-6.30pm, Saturday July 3;

PRSA MVC, Boston – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, 8am-7pm Tuesday-Sunday June 29-July 4.

Lincolnshire Showground MVC – offering AZ only walk-ins, first and second doses for people in cohorts 1-10/aged 40 and over, 8am-7pm Tuesday-Friday June 29-July 2;

Storehouse, Skegness – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-5pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and AZ walk ins, first and second doses on Tuesday June 29 9am-12.30pm.

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe – offering AZ, first and second doses walk-ins 9am – 12.30pm Saturday July 3, and Pfizer, first and second doses walk-ins 1pm–5pm Saturday July 3.

