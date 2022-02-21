Lincolnshire coronavirus: New booster jab announced

Covid vaccine SUS-210901-143721001

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid announced the measures on Monday after receiving advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

In Lincolnshire, 67.4% of people have received their third dose of the vaccine, rising to 81.6% for second doses and 85.8% for first jabs.

In his latest announcement today, Mr Javid said: “Thanks to our COVID-19 vaccination rollout, we are already the freest country in Europe.

“It has saved countless lives, reduced pressure on the NHS and is allowing us to learn to live with the virus.

“We know immunity to COVID-19 begins to wane over time. That’s why we’re offering a spring booster to those people at higher risk of serious COVID-19 to make sure they maintain a high level of protection. It’s important that everyone gets their top-up jabs as soon as they’re eligible.”

The jab will be offered to people aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed.

It will be administered from around six months after the last dose.

In Lincolnshire, more than 97% of those aged 75 and over have had their vaccine. For all those eligible, aged 12-onwards, vaccine rates are above 64.8%.

In North East Lincolnshire 59.9% of the population has had a third dose, with 78.2% their second and 83.3% their first.

Meanwhile, in North Lincolnshire, 64.1% of residents have had their booster jab, while 79.8% have double-dosed and 84.6% have had at least one.

Later today, Boris Johnson is expected to announce his plans to drop all the remaining COVID legal restrictions in England as he urges the country to “learn to live with COVID”.