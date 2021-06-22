Lincolnshire coronavirus: Pfizer Covid vaccination walk-in appointments available at the PRSA in Boston

Vacciness

Anyone who is eligible for Pfizer vaccination – i.e. anyone aged 39 or under - will be able to attend for a first dose vaccination or a second dose if there is a minimum eight week gap since their first dose, and the walk-ins will be available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

“Once again the walk-ins are a fantastic opportunity for anyone who might have not taken up the offer to get vaccinated earlier on in the vaccination rollout, or would like to bring their second dose forwards provided they are at eight weeks or more since their first dose,” explains Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissining Group.

“Getting two doses of the vaccination ensures you have the maximum level of protection against covid. In addition, we should all continue to follow the guidance around ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’, and I would strongly encourage anyone eligible to come forwards and take advantage of the walk-ins.”

She said: “The walk-ins are for first and second doses of Pfizer. You might already have had a first dose of Pfizer and not returned for a second dose – it is not too late to attend for your second dose and at no point is it necessary to start the course again.”

Both PRSA MVC and the Lincolnshire Showground MVC are also offering AstraZeneca walk-ins this week from Monday to Thursday inclusive, between 8am – 7pm.

The team expect the walk in sessions to be busy so please do be patient if you have to wait a few minutes. There is no requirement to be registered with a GP or to have an NHS number to attend, however, if you do have an NHS number and have it to hand this can speed up the process.

If you are aged 18 or over you can also book an appointment via the national booking service here https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine//.

There is good appointment availability across the county over the coming weeks at the Mass Vaccination Centres at the Lincolnshire Showground and PRSA, Boston, as well as at pharmacies in Lincoln and Boston, and also at the Meres Leisure Centre Local Vaccination Centre in Grantham,