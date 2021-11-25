Lincolnshire covid booster programme goes from strength to strength

Stock image

Over two thirds of all people eligible for a booster have had it in the county, with 68.2 per cent of people aged 40 and over having had their booster, and 68.9 per cent of people aged 50 and over having received theirs.

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “As we have said on numerous occasions before, we are so delighted with the response to the vaccination programme from the Lincolnshire public, whose support is humbling. As we go into winter, it becomes even more important that people get their covid vaccinations, as well as their flu vaccinations, in order to have the best possible protection.”

Another part of the vaccination programme that continues to be very successful is the vaccinating of children aged 12-15, with 50 per cent of eligible children now vaccinated. In support of this, a series of pop-up sessions have been arranged over the coming weeks at the PRSA in Boston, the Lincolnshire Showground, and in Skegness and Spalding.

Rebecca adds: “We’re actually one of the top-performing areas in the country for various parts of the vaccination programme, including the 12-15s, which is testament to the support from the public, but also the sheer hard work on the part of our vaccination teams.

“The ‘pop-ups’ provide another option for those children who have missed the vaccination in-school, or who are yet to have it. Parents/guardians just need to remember that, whilst no appointment is necessary, you do still need to consent first for your child to be vaccinated.”

One recurring question being asked by parents and guardians of 12-15 year-olds who have been vaccinated is, “my child cannot use the NHS app to prove they have been vaccinated, can you provide us with proof of vaccination?”.

“As a parent myself I understand why other parents and guardians are asking this question and the straightforward answer is that you will receive an email confirming your child has been vaccinated,” explains Rebecca. “We appreciate the NHS app is not available to those under 16, this is a government decision and not something we have any control over, but we hope the confirmation email will help.”

As a reminder, the Mass Vaccination Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 26-28, due to a pre-arranged event taking place on-site.

“Having known about this for a while, we have taken the appropriate measures which mean that people will not have been able to book an appointment for a vaccination at the Showground during these three days. We will be open again as usual on Monday November 29, and during the three days the site is closed our teams will be out vaccinating housebound patients and people in care homes,” concludes Rebecca.

The pop-up vaccination sessions for 12-15 year-olds will run as follows:

PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston

Sunday November 28 2pm-5pm

Sunday December 5 2pm-5pm

Sunday December 12 2pm-5pm

Sunday December 19 9am-12pm

Monday December 20 9am-12pm

Tuesday December 21 9am-12pm

Wednesday December 22 9am-12pm

Thursday December 23 9am-12pm

The Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre

Sunday December 5 10am-1pm

Sunday December 12 10am-1pm

Sunday December 19 9am-12pm

Monday December 20 9am-12pm

Tuesday December 21 9am-12pm

Wednesday December 22 9am-12pm

Thursday December 23 9am-12pm

Storehouse, Skegness

Tuesday December 7 4pm-7pm

Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding

Sunday December 12 10am-4pm

Booster vaccinations are not available on a walk-in basis and patients must have a confirmed appointment before attending our vaccination centres.