Lincolnshire Covid vaccination programme extended to include second doses for 16 to 17 year-olds and boosters for people aged 40 to 49

Covid booster jabs will now be available to book for 40-49 year-olds and second jabs for 16-17 year-olds.

Importantly parents and guardians of 16 to 17 year-olds are being reminded that their children should have their second dose 12 weeks or more following their first vaccination, or 12 weeks after having had covid, whichever is later.

“Previously only younger people in risk groups were eligible for a second dose, but this has now been extended to 16 to 17 year-olds who are not at risk. And as per a change in national guidance, the other key change with this group is that the gap between first and second doses is now 12 weeks,” explains Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

For those aged 16 to 17, the National Booking System will be available from November 22 for second dose bookings, with appointments available no earlier than the recommended 12 week interval. Similarly, the National Booking System will open for booking for people aged 40 to 49 to book their booster vaccinations from November 22, with invitations being sent to people shortly thereafter to book.

“With the 40 to 49s it will be possible to book via the National Booking System at five months after your second dose for a booster appointment at six months, exactly as it has been for people aged 50 or over. To-date we have delivered more than 179,000 booster doses in Lincolnshire, and people have really responded well to us asking them to book their appointment first, which we are grateful for and will continue to do,” adds Rebecca.

In line with the 12-week interval between first and second doses for 16 to 17 year olds, parents/guardians of schoolchildren aged between 12-15, who are being vaccinated in school or at one of the county’s Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground, are also being asked to note that if their child has had covid within the last 12 weeks, their appointment will need to be rebooked.

“This advice will be sent to parents/guardians via their child’s school and it means that any appointments for children who have had covid within the last 12 weeks will need to be rebooked via the National Booking System for 12 weeks after they have had covid. As with the 16 to 17 year-olds, this is simply a reflection of an update in the national guidance we have received,” explains Rebecca.

The schools programme continues to be on track, with 46 per cent of eligible 12-15s having been vaccinated. Following on from the success of the ‘pop’ up vaccination sessions for 12-15s at PRSA, Boston, and at the Lincolnshire Showground during the recent half-term break, a further series of pop-up sessions have been arranged over the coming weeks at Boston’s PRSA, the Lincolnshire Showground, and in Skegness and Spalding.

Finally, over the weekend of November 26, 27 and 28, the Mass Vaccination Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground will be closed due to a pre-arranged event taking place on site.

“This is something we have been aware of for a while now and we have taken the appropriate steps, so that people cannot book in for an appointment during these three days. Whilst our staff can’t work at the Showground during this time, our teams will be busy vaccinating housebound patients and people in care homes and, of course, there are other vaccination sites available to book locally via the National Booking System or by calling 119 if you would still like to be vaccinated during this time. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, our site at the Showground will be open again on Monday November 29,” concludes Rebecca.

The pop-up vaccination sessions for 12-15 year-olds will run as follows:

PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston

Saturday November 20 10am-4pm

Sunday November 21 10am-4pm

Sunday November 28 2pm-5pm

Sunday December 5 2pm-5pm

Sunday December 12 2pm-5pm

Sunday December 19 9am-12pm

Monday December 20 9am-12pm

Tuesday December 21 9am-12pm

Wednesday December 22 9am-12pm

Thursday December 23 9am-12pm

The Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre

Saturday November 20 10am-4pm

Sunday November 21 10am-4pm

Sunday December 5 10am-1pm

Sunday December 12 10am-1pm

Sunday December 19 9am-12pm

Monday December 20 9am-12pm

Tuesday December 21 9am-12pm

Wednesday December 22 9am-12pm

Thursday December 23 9am-12pm

Storehouse, Skegness

Tuesday December 7 4pm-7pm

Booster vaccinations are not available on a walk-in basis and patients must have a confirmed appointment before attending our vaccination centres.

There are walk-in opportunities available to people aged 16 and over on a ‘first come, first served’ basis for first and second vaccinations as follows:

PRSA MVC, Boston – is open seven days a week and is offering walk-ins and appointments for Pfizer first and second doses between 8.30am-7pm, Monday to Sunday, and walk-ins and appointments for AZ first and second doses between 8am-10am on Wednesdays only (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance and vaccine availability).