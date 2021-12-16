Lincolnshire health chiefs warn - ‘get boosted now’ to reduce your chances of spending Christmas self-isolating

Vaccination stock image

The UK Health Security Agency last week confirmed a significant drop in protection against the Omicron variant from two doses of the covid vaccine, compared to previous/other variants, and so the entire country is being encouraged to get a booster vaccination, to maximise protection against Omicron.

“We know that having a booster vaccination significantly increases protection against the Omicron variant, preventing around 75 per cent of people getting covid symptoms,” explains Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And that’s why the Prime Minister last weekend announced the extension of the booster programme to everyone aged 18 and over. With Christmas less than two weeks away, getting ‘boosted’ is your best way to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and the festive season. Remember - if you catch covid now, you will be isolating until at least Boxing Day.”

Anecdotally it seems some people are putting off getting their covid booster until after Christmas, because they are concerned about the possibility of side effects.

“Millions of people across the UK have had covid vaccinations, including 24 million who have already had a booster, and we know that side effects are rare and tend to be mild, lasting only a few days. If you get your booster now, you will start to benefit from its protection in and around the run-up to Christmas.

“But if you leave getting your booster vaccination until after Christmas, there would appear to be every likelihood that rates of covid infection, which, driven by the Omicron variant, have already broken the daily record (78,610 on December 15), will be significantly higher and so the chances of catching covid will obviously be greater.”

Whilst sizeable numbers of people are booking their appointment for their covid booster online via the National Booking System or by calling 119, with over 323,752 booster vaccinations given to-date in Lincolnshire (as of December 14), they are reminded that GP practices are also still offering considerable numbers of vaccination appointments locally.

“Our GP practices continue to shoulder a significant proportion of all of the vaccinations given across Lincolnshire, and people can still choose to wait and be called for their vaccination by their local practice. If this happens, when your GP practice contacts you please take up the offer and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” adds Rebecca.

“If you decide to book online instead via the National Booking System, and you can’t get straight through to an appointment, please keep trying – there is huge demand for appointments, but we are making more available every day, so it’s always worth having another go to book if you can’t get an appointment immediately.

“Also, if you have already booked an appointment for your booster vaccination for the New Year, it’s worth seeing if you can book one sooner, either online via the National Booking System, or by calling 119. If you do this, your original appointment will automatically be cancelled once you have had your booster, so your original appointment can be used by someone else.”

How to get your vaccination in Lincolnshire:

At a local GP vaccination centre - you will be called by your GP in the forthcoming days to arrange this – please ensure you attend when called forwards.

Or by visiting the National Booking System or calling 119, to book your appointment at one of the vaccination sites across the county, including the Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground, or at a community pharmacy.

Book as soon as you are called forward.

Booster vaccinations for those aged 30 and over (at three months since second dose) are now available on a walk-in basis at the PRSA, Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground. Health chiefs would advise people to book an appointment where possible as walk-ins are on a strictly first come first served basis.

Walk-ins for anyone 18 and over who are considered at risk are available at the PRSA and the Lincolnshire Showground since Monday December 13. The list of those conditions deemed to be at risk is here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/people-at-higher-risk/who-is-at-high-risk-from-coronavirus/

For adults wanting their first, second or booster – your second vaccination needs to be eight weeks after your first and the booster 91 days after your second dose.

They are running pop-up vaccination sessions for 12-15 year-olds as follows:

PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston

Sunday December 19 9am-12pm

Monday December 20 9am-12pm

Tuesday December 21 9am-12pm

Wednesday December 22 9am-12pm

Thursday December 23 9am-12pm

The Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre

Sunday December 19 9am-12pm

Monday December 20 9am-12pm

Tuesday December 21 9am-12pm

Wednesday December 22 9am-12pm

Thursday December 23 9am-12pm