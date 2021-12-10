Lincolnshire health officials insist vaccinations are the best protection as Covid restrictions re-introduced

NHS vaccine EMN-211013-140018001

Boosters are now available for anyone over 40 who had their second vaccine three months ago.

You are advised to either book directly with your local vaccination service when they contact you or through the national booking service.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For anyone between the age of 18 – 39 the NHS will be in contact you when it is time for you to book for your booster vaccinations.

Martin Fahy, Director of Nursing and Quality at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Given the continued emergence of the Omicron variant and the reintroduction of measures to reduce transmission, I want to encourage everyone who hasn’t yet taken up the opportunity to have a Covid vaccine to book at any of the services across Lincolnshire, our teams will be happy to answer any queries you may have and to support you if you are nervous about having a vaccine.

“For those over 40 who had their second vaccine over three months ago please make time to get your booster.”

He added: “I am particularly keen to encourage anyone who has any chronic condition or cares for someone and is particularly susceptible to viruses at this time of year to get the protection they need. To make it easier for people who are over 18 and in the at risk group you can walk in at either the PRSA in Boston or the Lincoln showground on Monday December 13 to get your vaccine.

“Since the vaccination programme started the people of Lincolnshire have been absolutely amazing. We know that as we move into the festive period you will continue to do everything that you can to look after yourself, your loved ones and everyone living in Lincolnshire. So far 280,000 people have had their boosters we are here to ensure that you can get your booster when it is your turn.

“The NHS will contact you when it is your turn to be vaccinated, when this happens please come forwards as quickly as possible and book your vaccination. But until then please be patient, don’t contact us or your GP practice, we will absolutely ensure everyone who wants to be vaccinated has that opportunity. Please keep an eye on the CCG website as all the information about vaccinations is updated there on a regular basis.”

In Lincolnshire, people have been encouraged to either wait to be contacted by their local vaccination centre or to book their booster vaccinations online using the National Booking System or by calling 119, and this will continue for the next phase of the booster programme.

The pop-up vaccination sessions for 12-15 year-olds will run as follows:

PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston

Sunday December 12 2pm-5pm

Sunday December 19 9am-12pm

Monday December 20 9am-12pm

Tuesday December 21 9am-12pm

Wednesday December 22 9am-12pm

Thursday December 23 9am-12pm

The Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre

Sunday December 12 10am-1pm

Sunday December 19 9am-12pm

Monday December 20 9am-12pm

Tuesday December 21 9am-12pm

Wednesday December 22 9am-12pm

Thursday December 23 9am-12pm

Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding

Sunday December 12 10am-4pm

For 12-15s wanting their first vaccine, and those 40 and over wanting their 1st, 2nd or booster, the second vaccination needs to be eight weeks after the first and the booster 91 days after their second.

Booster vaccinations for those aged 40 at three months and over are now available on a walk-in basis at the PRSA Boston and the Lincolnsire Showground. People should book an appointment where possible as walk-ins are on a strictly first come first served basis.

Walk-ins for anyone 18 and over who are considered ‘At Risk’ will be available at PRSA and Showground from Monday December 13. The list of those conditions deemed to be at risk is at: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/people-at-higher-risk/who-is-at-high-risk-from-coronavirus/