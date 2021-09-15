Lincolnshire health services preparing for vaccination of teens

Covid vaccines for 12-15 year olds are on their way in Lincolnshire. Stock image.

The vaccinations will be delivered in schools by the CCG’s Schools Aged Immunisation Service.

Those being home schooled or excluded will receive confirmation of how to access vaccinations shortly.

A CCG spokesman said: “We are liaising closely with the education department at Lincolnshire County Council to ensure we minimise disruption to education.

“We will be managing the covid vaccination programme separately to the flu vaccination programme. The consent processes will be managed separately and any parent that has offered consent to-date for the flu vaccination can be assured that this consent is not applicable nor will be used to vaccinate their child/children with the covid vaccine.

“Parents, guardians or carers will shortly be contacted and advised how to give consent for their child to receive the covid vaccine. In the meantime please do not contact your child’s school or the NHS. Once children become eligible the NHS will contact you.”

In addition, the county’s medics are also preparing to offer covid booster jabs from next week (w/c September 20) for people aged over 50.

The spokesman said: “We are currently awaiting the NHS operating guidance that will outline who will be eligible for a booster vaccination, as well as the legal framework to allow administration of the vaccines. We will be following JCVI guidance in relation to eligibility and the optimum window for vaccination.”

The Pfizer vaccination will be the primary vaccine used as the booster, irrespective of whether you were previously vaccinated with Pfizer or AstraZeneca, and should be given at least six months after you had your second dose, with the optimum window being between six and nine months.