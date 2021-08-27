Lincolnshire NHS trusts preparing to roll out coronavirus jabs to teens

Covid vaccine

Vaccine figures released by the government on Thursday showed Lincolnshire health staff have now given out 1,056,410 cumulative doses, with 18,635 in the past week – 4,394 doses extra than the previous week.

Of those, 568,566 are first doses, while 506,479 are second. The Lincolnshire population is 634,453 according to Office for National Statistics 2020 population estimates, so this means the percentage of the population over the age of 16 to have received a first dose is now 90 per cent, while 80 per cent have had their second.

Of those aged over 18, a total of 560,528 people have received their first dose, while 504,959 people over 18 have been double-jabbed.

Meanwhile, 8,038 people under 18 have had their first dose, and 1,520 have had their second.

In North East Lincolnshire a total of 206,284 jabs have been given out, with 96,085 (75%) having had their second dose.

Meanwhile in North Lincolnshire, 233,312 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given out, of which 110,553 (78%) have been double-jabbed.

The number of double-jabbed in Lincolnshire continues to be above the national average in the majority of age groups, with just the 65 to 74-year-olds sitting under the England rates.

However, in the northern authorities the situation is different, with the 18 to 54-year-old categories all sitting below the national level, along with the 75 to 79-year-olds, in North East Lincolnshire.

Meanwhile, the 25 to 69-year-old categories sit below the England benchmark in North Lincolnshire.

Media outlets, including BBC News, are reporting that 12 to 15-year-olds could be part of a possible extension to England’s COVID vaccination programme.

Reports have said the Department of Health have made no decisions but that planning for a range of scenarios is taking place.