Lincolnshire NHS vaccination teams gear up for Covid spring boosters for more vulnerable people

The PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre in Boston. The CCG is gearing up to do Covid boosters for more vulnerable people.

The decision to offer this additional spring booster vaccination was taken recently by the government, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

“The rollout over the last year or so of the covid vaccination programme has saved countess lives in Lincolnshire and across the country, as well as giving all of us the opportunity to learn to live with the virus,” explains Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

“However, we know that covid is more serious in older people and those with a weakened immune system, and that protection from the vaccine may be lower and may decline more quickly in these people, and this is why people aged 75 years and over, those in care homes for older people and those aged 12 years and over will be offered the spring booster.”

While the covid vaccines are providing good protection against severe disease, protection against mild infection with the Omicron variant seems to decline quickly, even following on from a booster dose.

“Hence why the additional or spring booster is being offered as a precaution to those who are at considered at extremely high risk, most of whom will have had their original booster up to six months ago. With case numbers increasing significantly over the last couple of weeks, and with one eye on the summer and potential further increases in cases, this additional booster should help to reduce your risk of being seriously ill with covid,” adds Rebecca.

“Appointments will be bookable from March 21 by calling 119 or visiting the online National Booking System. Some GP practices will also be taking part and contacting patients to arrange vaccination, and we will continue to arrange local pop-up vaccination sessions which will be advertised via our website https://lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab/. Our teams will also be contacting those who are housebound and care homes during the coming weeks, and as before we ask you to please be patient.

“As with the previous boosters, eligibility for a spring booster will be 182 days after the previous vaccination and we will be offering either Pfizer or Moderna, both of which boost well and have already been given to millions of people in the UK.”

In addition to all of the above, next week people aged over 16 who are immunosuppressed will be able to attend one of two dedicated walk-in vaccination sessions at the Lincolnshire Showground on Monday March 21s and Friday March 25, between 8am-2pm.

“Following on from the advice that immunosuppressed people should have a booster (fourth) dose (providing it is at least 91 days since your third primary dose), our hope is that, by running these two sessions on days when the Showground would otherwise not be open for vaccinations, we can offer a quieter and more relaxed environment for people. So please, if you are immunosuppressed and aged over 16, come and see us for your booster dose – you don’t need to pre-book, you can just turn up,” adds Rebecca.

Underlying all of the above, the vaccination teams continue to make available the ‘evergreen’ offer of first, second and booster doses to everyone who is eligible, and as part of this are continuing to run regular pop-up walk-in vaccination sessions around the county – as listed below – these pop-ups allow anyone eligible to have their vaccination on a walk-in basis, including boosters (16 and over) or first and second doses (available to anyone aged 16 and over, as well as 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent).

Please note that over the weekend of March 19 and 20, the Mass Vaccination Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground will be closed due to an event being held at the Showground, however, the vaccinations teams will be busy and out and about vaccinating people at pop-ups over the weekend in Lincoln, including at the Engine Shed, and at the Bud Robinson Community Centre.

Drop-ins are at:

Friday March 18 at The Ruby Hunt Centre, Church Street, Donnington PE11 4UA, between 10am and 5pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Saturday March 19 at Old Leake Community Centre, Furlongs Lane, Boston PE22 9NX, between 10am and 5pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Saturday March 19 at Bud Robinson Community Centre, Maple Street, Lincoln LN5 8QS, between 10am and 5pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Sunday March 20 at Engine Shed, Lincoln LN6 7TS, between 10am and 6pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Sunday March 20 at Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston PE21 8NL, between 10am and 4pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Tuesday March 22 at Long Sutton Hall, PE12 9JZ, between 10am and 5pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Wednesday March 23 at Moorland Community Centre, Moorland Avenue, Lincoln LN6 7NH, between 10am and 5pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Thursday March 24 at Holbeach United Services Club, 50 Church Street, Holbeach PE12 7LL, between 10am and 5pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Friday March 25 at Bishop Grosseteste University, Longdales Road, Lincoln, LN1 3DY, between 10am and 5pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Friday March 25 at Stanhope Hall, Horncastle LN9 6NF, between 10am and 5pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Saturday March 26 at Bridge Church, Portland Street, Lincoln LN5 7NN, between 10am and 5pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.