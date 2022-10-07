Minister for Public Health and Mental Health visits Lincoln vaccine centre

Dr Caroline Johnson, Public Health and Mental Health Minister, visited the Lincoln mass vaccination centre

She met with staff yesterday afternoon (Thursday) to thank them for their work in delivering the autumn Covid booster programme and is encouraging those eligible to come forward for their jab.

Dr Johnson said: “I am so grateful for the hard work of NHS staff and volunteers in the East Midlands and across the country that have kept us all safe by getting jabs in arms, and it was fantastic to meet them at the Weighing Rooms and see the work they’re doing.

“It is crucial that everyone who is eligible takes up Covid a booster vaccine this autumn – this will increase your protection against being severely ill as we move into winter when viruses circulate more widely.

