Nearly three-quarters of people in West Lindsey fully vaccinated

Nearly three-quarters of people in West Lindsey have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 56,492 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 71 percent of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 55,129 were aged 25 and over – 77 percent of the age group.

It means 1,363 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 68,914 people in West Lindsey have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 87 percent of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across West Lindsey.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Nettleham, Sudbrooke and Scothern, with 77.8 percent of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Torksey and Stow, 75.5 percent

3) Caistor, Kelsey and Keelby, 75.3 percent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Gainsborough West, 60.7 percent

2) Gainsborough East, 61.3 percent

3) Market Rasen and Brookenby, 69.3 percent

Across England, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60 percent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 26.4 million people aged 25 and over – 67 percent of the age group.