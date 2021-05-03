No limits on mourner numbers as lockdown rules ease in England on May 17

The 30-person cap was meant to remain in place as England enters step 3 of the roadmap but now it will be removed altogether.

Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions and wakes from no earlier than May 17.

‘Huge sacrifices’

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “The British people have made huge sacrifices throughout the pandemic to protect the NHS and save lives, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the deeply painful restrictions on the numbers attending funerals.

“Losing a loved one has been incredibly hard during the pandemic and I am pleased we are now in a position, thanks to everyone’s continued efforts and the rollout of the vaccine, to remove these limits and allow more friends and family to come together and pay their respects.

“I look forward to working with faith leaders responsible for places of worship, and those who manage venues such as funeral homes, to introduce the new arrangements in a way that continues to keep people safe.”

‘It’s critical’

The move was welcomed by the National Association of Funeral Directors’ (NAFD) chief executive Jon Levett, who said: “Throughout the pandemic the Government has made sure immediate families were able to be there to say goodbye to a loved one and this has always been valued.

“But it’s critical that all those who are grieving are not forgotten in the reopening of society – and for many families, the current restrictions have meant telling people very close to the person that has died that they simply couldn’t be there.