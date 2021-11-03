Parents/guardians reminded about ‘pop-up’ vaccination sessions available for 12-15s in Lincolnshire

NHS vaccine EMN-211013-140018001

With continued national anxiety about the number of Covid infections continuing to be reported through transmission in schools, from this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, until Saturday November 20 and Sunday November 21, 12-15 year-olds will be able to get a covid vaccination as a walk-in at either The Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre, or PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston.

To-date across the county just 34 per cent of eligible 12-15 year-olds have been vaccinated, and the vaccination programme will run throughout November as medics continue to visit schools in Lincolnshire.

“We were delighted with the uptake of the pop-up vaccination sessions by 12-15s over half-term, and we are pleased we are able to continue running them over the next three weekends,” comments Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

“The whole idea behind these sessions at our two Mass Vaccination Centres is to support the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme in schools, and to provide 12-15 year-olds who have missed having the vaccination at school for whatever reason, or who are yet to have the vaccination in school, the opportunity to have it.”

The pop-up sessions are only being run at the PRSA in Boston and at the Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centres. They are being provided by specially trained staff, and mean that 12-15 year-olds can attend on a walk-in basis with no need to book an appointment.

“However, please remember that, as their parent or guardian, you must first consent for your child to be vaccinated. This can be done online and the details are in the letter you will have received via your child’s school,” adds Rebecca.

The pop-up vaccination sessions for 12-15 year-olds at The Lincolnshire Showground and PRSA Mass Vaccination Centres will run over the weekends of November 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21, between 10am and 4pm.