PCR tests ‘unavailable’ in Lincolnshire this morning

A lack of PCR and lateral flow tests is being reported.

The story seems to be the same nationwide for testing sites as the nation begins gearing up for New Years’ Eve.

The government booking website is entirely blocked out with ‘none available’ when patients attempt to book tests.

The lack of availability includes both testing sites and home testing kits.

People have also reported issues getting lateral flow tests as they clamour to check if they are infectious prior to joining in celebrations.

On Tuesday the government urged people to “remain cautious” when taking part in New Year’s celebrations and to take a lateral flow test before attending events.