People in Lincolnshire asked to be patient as significant numbers come forwards for spring Covid booster

Since its launch two weeks ago, thousands of eligible people in Lincolnshire aged 75 years old and over have already come forwards for their spring booster, which is also available to residents in care homes for older people, as well as those aged 12 years old and over with a weakened immune system.

“We have been greatly encouraged by the response, particularly the numbers of people aged 75 and over coming forwards,” comments Julie Humphreys, Head of Clinical Services, Covid-19 Vaccination, at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group. “In fact, on occasion we have been surprised by the numbers, especially those attending pop-up clinics that allow people to turn up without first booking an appointment.

“We want to reassure everyone eligible who wants a spring booster that they will absolutely get one, but please remember to be patient with our staff when you attend, especially if you come to one of our pop-up sessions, and bear in mind that sometimes you may have to wait.

“Also, don’t forget that, just as they always have been, the pop-up vaccination sessions are run on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. Although it doesn’t often happen, this can mean we may occasionally have to turn people away due to the extreme demand on our resources.”

While the vaccination teams strive to make getting vaccinated as convenient as possible, it is also worth remembering that there is still the option to pre-book an appointment for your covid vaccinations, including the spring booster, and this can be done online via the National Booking System or by calling 119. In addition, some GP practices are taking part and contacting patients to arrange vaccination.

“If you are aged 75 years old and over the best way to guarantee your spring booster is to book an appointment, whether that’s via your GP practice - who will contact you to arrange your vaccination if they are offering this - or alternatively by booking online via the National Booking System or by calling 119 (if you are 75 years old and over, or 12 years old and over with a weakened immune system),” adds Julie.

“As with the previous boosters, eligibility for a spring booster will be 182 days after your last vaccination and we are offering either Moderna or Pfizer, both of which boost well and have been given to millions of people in the UK.”