People urged to contact their GP practice with up to date contact details

With the vaccination programme now beginning to vaccinate people in their thirties, as well as continuing to provide second doses, it is vital that your GP practice has your current mobile phone number so that it can contact you when it is your turn to be vaccinated and book you in.

“This really is critical for us, particularly for the Local Vaccination Centres who will contact people proactively when it is their turn to be vaccinated,” explains Dr Adriaan van Biljon, Clinical Director at K2 Healthcare, the Grantham and Rural Primary Care Network.

“So if you have not already been vaccinated and your contact details have changed, please let your GP practice know, especially if your mobile phone number has changed.”