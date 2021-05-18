Pubs, restaurants and cafes in rallying call to customers as restrictions lifted

Luca Cunningham checks out the menu at The Little Kitchen

And Boston businesses are urging the people of the town to support them as they seek to recover from the damaging effects of 15 months of restrictions.

Hotels and indoor attractions like museums, cinemas, theatres have also been allowed to open for the first time this year as the roadmap back to recovery continues.

For The Carps pub in Boston, the reopening marks a near 15 month period, with only a short 12 week spell when they were able to open.

The Savoy Cinema

Jan Riley, who has the tenancy with business partner Paul Clifton, said it has been a pretty dreadful period.

“But we’ve kept our chin up. We’ve done an extensive refurbishment and have accommodation now with six lovely rooms. We’ve done as much as anyone can possibly do.

“We absolutely have missed our customers. They become people that you know. You miss that connection. We’ve had people saying they are coming in at one minute past 12 on Monday, which is really nice.

She urged people to support businesses like hers. “I think if there was ever a time for people to support their local, it’s right now, if you want to keep your local,” she said.

Jan and Paul of the Carps are also involved in music management, and one of their clients, legendary singer Tony Christie, poured one of the first post-lockdown pints

Mohammed Alexander, owner of Boston’s Bombay Club Restaurant, echoed Jill’s views, and said hospitality businesses needed support more than ever.

“We are really looking forward to being able to open up again and welcome our guests back into this beautiful building,” he said.

“This is crucial for our survival and the continuity of our business, and it goes without saying that industry supports a significant number of jobs and is a large part of the economy forming a part of a larger supply chain.

Carps bar manager Carolyn Clifton

“Our local community has really embraced us and we are grateful and so fortunate to have already established the loyal customer base that we have. Without them, I'm not sure if we would still be here! But, businesses like ours and others in the region really need the support more now than ever before to help us begin the recovery period from this pandemic.”

Jo Cunningham, owner of The Little Kitchen café in the Waterfall Plaza, says they have been closed pretty much throughout lockdown.

“We are excited to welcoming back customers and we are looking forward to be able to have a normal routine of life again,” she said.

“It will be a hard road; however we are optimistic, and we are sure to do our best into gaining financial stability again. We have missed our customers and many of them have become friends.

“We were fully Covid secure before the lockdown and we are fully secure now with the addition of all staff taking a flow Covid test twice a week. This gives us a piece of mind.”

Boston’s Savoy Cinema also reopened on Monday after a six month closure due to the restrictions.

Manager Samantha Storr said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to reopen our doors and show Lincolnshire all of the fantastic new improvements we have made at the cinema.

“The whole team can’t wait to get back and provide the Savoy Experience to the people of Boston once again.”

Safeguarding measures agreed with government for cinemas will be in place as they were last summer.

Museums, including the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at Coningsby and the We’ll Meet Again museum at Freiston, were also able to re-open inside spaces this week, although people are being urged to book at most attractions.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for heritage and culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We’re delighted to announce that from Monday, Lincoln Castle, The Collection Museum, Usher Gallery, Museum of Lincolnshire Life and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Centre will all reopen and, because we are expecting a lot of interest, pre-booking is advised.

"This way, you will get a guaranteed entry time, enabling us to keep to the necessary social distancing guidelines. And, of course, all our sites are Covid secure, with extra hand washing facilities and sanitizer available.

"We're thrilled to be opening our doors once again and welcoming visitors back to our sites across the county. We can't wait to share all the wonderful stories once more!"

The We’ll Meet Again Museum will be open again from Friday 21st May, 10am-4pm, and has full safety measures in place.

It is limited to 30 visitors on-site at a time on a rotation basis, and says it is not implementing a booking system due to let downs and no-shows in the past.