Receive your Covid boosters at Stanhope Hall

People needing a vaccination can visit a pop-up walk-in session this week, including in Horncastle.

By Rachel Armitage
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 11:12 am
Vaccination appointments at tThe Guttmann Centre should now be booked in advance

The NHS in Lincolnshire is keen for anyone not yet boosted, or who hasn’t had their first and/or second doses, to come forward as soon as possible.

You can visit Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, between 10am and 4pm on Saturday (January 8) to receive your booster, first or second doses.

Those aged 12 to 15 years-old can also receive a vaccination if a parent or guardian is present to consent.

You can also attend the Engine Shed, Lincoln, between 10am and 4pm tomorrow (Wednesday), St Marys Church Hall, Market Place, Long Sutton on Thursday between 10am and 4pm, and Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford, on Friday between 10am and 4pm.

