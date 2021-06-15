Ruth is one in half a million as number of first vaccinations given in county hits landmark figure

L-R Lynda Stockwell (clinical and operational lead), Dr Amira Ibrahim (on site GP), Alastair Cuthill (volunteer), Karen Hewinson (clinical lead), Harrison Bateman (volunteer), Rebecca Neno (deputy chief nurse LCCG)

Ruth Granby, 34, of Donington, was the 500,000th person in the county to receive the first of the two vaccinations as the programme is ramped up to ensure as many people as possible have received at least their first dose of the vaccination.

That milestone figure means somewhere in the region of 80% of the county’s population has received it’s first dose.

From last week, the vaccination programme was opened up to those aged 25 and up, and it is likely to be opened up to even younger groups shortly.

Ruth receives her vaccination

Ruth received her injection at Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA), one of two mass vaccination hubs in the county.

She says she was initially reluctant to go, but after being persuaded by a friend, she is now relieved to have had it, and urged others to do the same.

“I was ever so relieved to get it out of the way. I had a headache afterwards, but it was not as bad as I thought it would be,” Ruth said.

She was very surprised to be the centre of attention though when it became clear she would be the 500,000th recipient.

Rebecca Neno presents Ruth Granby with a bouquet of flowers after she became the 500,000th person to receive the first vaccination in Lincolnshire

“It was a complete shock. I felt a bit guilty that I was getting all the attention when absolutely so many other people have had to do this anyway,” she said.

But Ruth agreed that it was important to publicise the incredible number of people who have now been vaccinated, both in Lincolnshire and across the country.

“I think it makes it more real when you hear how many have now had it done. You just think, oh wow that is a lot.

“The staff at the centre were ever so lovely. It was reassuring, they talked me through the process, so yeah, they were great. I can’t fault them, they did a good job.

“And if they are getting everyone vaccinated, then its better for the whole world. Everyone needs some normality again. My children have been affected through lockdown. I imagine lots of people have suffered and need normal again.”

Although initially reluctant herself, Ruth urged everyone to get the jab as soon as they were able.

“Get it out of the way. Grin and bear it. The sooner you get it done, the sooner we can all move forward,” she said.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group said on Friday after Ruth’s vaccination: “Thank you to our amazing teams at the vaccination sites across the county, and thank you to everyone of you who have come forwards for your vaccinations.”

And Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said that the half million figure was a huge milestone.

And she urged people to continue to come forward, particularly with the emergence of the Delta strain of the virus.

“Reaching 500,000 first doses is an enormously significant milestone for the covid vaccination programme in Lincolnshire, and has been made possible by our amazing teams across the Lincolnshire vaccination sites, many of whom have worked non-stop on this since December, and I am hugely grateful to them,” she said.

“We are now busying vaccinating people aged 25 or over, as well providing second doses, and I would strongly encourage everyone to come forwards for their vaccination when called, particularly in light of the dominant Deltra strain of the virus.