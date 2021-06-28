Terry Vine (left ), Clinical and Operational Lead for the Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre, presents chocolates to the recipient of the 100,000th vaccination. EMN-210628-144308001

Coming just over six months after the Lincolnshire Showground MVC opened, and just eight weeks since it reached 50,000 vaccinations, hitting 100,000 vaccinations represents not only an important milestone for the Showground MVC in its own right, but also a huge contribution to the covid vaccination programme in the county.

Terry Vine Clinical and Operational Lead for the Lincolnshire Showground MVC said: “From the beginning, when we were vaccinating people over the age of 80, to now, when we’re vaccinating people aged 18 or over as well as providing second doses, it has been challenging.

“Fortunately we have an amazing team of clinical and non-clinical staff on-site at the Showground, and they have made this latest milestone possible.”

The Showground MVC is one of two Mass Vaccination Centres in Lincolnshire, along with the MVC at PRSA, Boston.

The county also has a network of Local Vaccination Centres run by local GP practices.

Terry continued: “I am enormously proud of my team at the Showground, and what we have achieved together.

“Many people have put a huge amount into making this possible, first getting the Showground operational as a Mass Vaccination Centre, then reaching 100,000 vaccinations, and now our success as a vaccination site, which is down to their sheer hard work.”

Now focusing on vaccinating people aged 18 and over, as well as giving second doses, and having recently introduced Pfizer to the Showground MVC, it has been a very busy time for the entire team, as Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG,knows only too well.

She said: “I know what it has been like for Terry and the team since we began the vaccination rollout six months ago.

“This is a huge achievement for him and his team, and I would like to congratulate them for what they have achieved and what they continue to achieve.

“ Without them, and our other colleagues across the county, we wouldn’t be entering the final sprint part of the vaccination programme in such a good place.”

She continued: “Following on from a very successful ‘big weekend’ of vaccinations, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that it’s not too late – there is still chance to get vaccinated, but it is important to get vaccinated twice, in order to get the maximum protection.

“We still have good availability for pre-booked appointments across Lincolnshire at our MVCs at the Lincolnshire Showground, and at PRSA MVC, Boston, as well as at the Meres Local Vaccination Centre, Grantham, and pharmacies in Lincoln and Boston.”

•To book a vaccine, you need your NHS number, which you can get online if you don’t know it: www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/