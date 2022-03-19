Sir Chris Whitty joins teammate Sir Jonathan Van Tam to cheer on Boston United as they face Gateshead

Sir Jonathan Van Tam and Sir Chris Whitty had an afternoon out at the football as Boston United hosted National League North leaders Gateshead.

The duo are teammates in the Department of Health and Social Care and found national fame during the Covid crisis.

Sir Jonathan, a proud Pilgrims fan who regularly used football analogies during daily pandemic briefings, is a regular at United games including Tuesday's away draw at Alfreton Town.

But this afternoon he was joined in Club 85, the pre-match dining suite, with Sir Christopher, the Chief Medical Officer for England.

Sir Jonathan is due to leave his role as Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the end of this month.

As Sir Christopher hails from Gloucester, who also play in Boston's division, he could perhaps be cheering on United with his pal today.