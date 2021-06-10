Staff at Butlin's in Skegness self-isolating but 'no positive Covid cases'

However, a spokesperson said there have been no positive Covid-19 cases.
The spokesperson f said: "We can confirm that a small number of our team are self-isolating, in line with government guidance after receiving a notification via the NHS Test and Trace app.
"We are following all the necessary procedures and can confirm we have no positive Covid cases.
"The safety and welfare of our team and guests is our number one priority.
"We'd like to reassure all guests that we have strict protocols covering hygiene, social distancing and PPE firmly in place to protect both our guests and team."