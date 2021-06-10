Staff at Butlin's in Skegness self-isolating but 'no positive Covid cases'

A small number of staff at Butlin's in Skegness are self-isolating.

However, a spokesperson said there have been no positive Covid-19 cases.

The spokesperson f said: "We can confirm that a small number of our team are self-isolating, in line with government guidance after receiving a notification via the NHS Test and Trace app.

"We are following all the necessary procedures and can confirm we have no positive Covid cases.

"The safety and welfare of our team and guests is our number one priority.