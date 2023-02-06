Register
Still time to get your Covid booster

​There is still time to get your covid autumn booster ahead of the deadline this weekend.

By Rachel Armitage
3 minutes ago
There's still time to get a covid booster.

​There is still time to take advantage of the covid autumn booster campaign before it comes to an end on Sunday (February 12).

Anyone aged 50 and over is eligible for an autumn booster, as are children and adults aged 5-49 who are in one or more at risk groups or who are household contacts of someone with immunosuppression, pregnant women, carers aged 16-49, and frontline health and social care workers.

If you are eligible for an autumn booster, you can book an appointment using the National Booking System here, or walk-in to a vaccination centre at the Weighing Rooms (Grandstand), Carholme Road, Lincoln until Friday (February 10). More information here.

In addition, there are a number of pop-up vaccination sessions offering walk-in autumn boosters, which are being held around the county until Sunday.

“Since we launched the autumn booster in the county last year, over 80 percent of those eligible for the jab have come forward to have it,” said Karen Hewinson, Head of Clinical Services, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

“This is a huge proportion of the Lincolnshire population and means that we compare very favourably, in terms of uptake, with the rest of the midlands region and further afield.

“There is no way we could have achieved this without the continued support of Lincolnshire people. This support and willingness to have their booster means they have topped up their protection against being seriously ill as a result of covid.”

