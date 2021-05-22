Vaccination of 20,000 people in Spilsby 'significant milestone'

The vaccination centre at the Franklin Hall in Spilsby.

One of a number of Local Vaccination Centres (LVC) across the county, Franklin Hall opened for business in January and since then has played a critical role ensuring local people are able to have the covid vaccination.

“From the early days of the vaccination programme when we were vaccinating people over the age of 80, to now – 18 weeks later – when we are vaccinating people under 40 (currently 34 and over), it has been a huge challenge,” explains Andy Hill, PCN Manager, SOLAS Primary Care Network. “What we have had to do is on a scale that has never been seen before.”

“Fortunately we were able to quickly assemble the fantastic team of health professionals and volunteers that deliver the vaccination programme from Franklin Hall, and their commitment, enthusiasm and sheer hard work has made this happen – without them it simply wouldn’t have been possible.”

The Local Vaccination Centre at Franklin Hall is run by the SOLAS Primary Care Network, which is made up of four local GP practices – Merton Lodge Surgery, Old Leake Medical Centre, The Spilsby Surgery, and Stickney Surgery – and its Clinical Director is Dr Ben Moore, Stickney Surgery.

“It’s hard to believe that, in such a short period of time, we have already given 20,000 vaccinations, and I am hugely proud of the entire team who have made this possible and had such a positive effect on the lives of so many people. I would also like to pay tribute to our local patients – they have understood the importance and scale of what we are doing, and have supported us wholeheartedly throughout, which has made a huge difference.”