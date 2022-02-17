Walk-in covid jabs for 12-15s available this half term

Linclnshire doctors urge 12-15-year-olds to have their Covid vaccinations.

While the programme to deliver the vaccination to 12-15 year-olds in schools continues, the option to attend on a walk-in basis at either the Lincolnshire Showground MVC or PRSA MVC at Boston provides extra flexibility.

“12-15 year-olds are eligible for two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with the second 12 weeks after the first,” explains Karen Hewinson, Head of Clinical Services, PRSA MVC, NHS Lincolnshire CCG. “As with anyone else who’s eligible, the vaccination remains the best way to maximise your child’s protection against covid.

“We’re really keen to enable 12-15 year-olds to get jabbed, whether that’s at school, or at one of our Mass Vaccination Centres. During half-term week, 12-15 year-olds can visit either the Lincolnshire Showground or PRSA, Boston, to get their vaccination as a walk-in between 2.30pm-7.30pm Monday to Friday, on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.”

Both of the Mass Vaccination Centres are also open this weekend, between 2.30pm-7.30pm. Parents and guardians are reminded they should be present to consent for their child to be vaccinated.

Nationally more than 1.5 million 12-15 year-olds have had their first covid vaccination. However, at the same time it is estimated that more than two in five (nationally) in this age group are yet to come forward.

“If your child has not been vaccinated or is due their second vaccination, please take advantage of the walk-ins we’re offering,” adds Julie Humphreys, Head of Clinical Services at Lincolnshire Showground MVC for NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

“It’s also worth noting that clinically at risk 12-15 year-olds or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed are also entitled to two doses of a vaccine (minimum eight weeks apart) and are eligible for a 3rd dose 91 days after their second primary doses. Those presenting for their third primary dose will need to demonstrate evidence of their eligibility. For those who are severely immunosuppressed, they are able to get their booster (fourth dose) 91 days after a third primary dose and will need a letter from their GP or specialist.”

In line with JCVI guidance, the vaccination teams will not be able to vaccinate your child within 12 weeks of a positive covid test.

In addition to the walk-ins for 12-15 year olds at the Lincolnshire Showground, and PRSA, Boston, both sites also continue to offer walk-in vaccinations for all other eligible people aged 16 and over from 2.30pm-7.30pm every day during February, including booster vaccinations and first and second doses.

The NHS vaccination teams in the county are also continuing to offer pop-up vaccination sessions, which offer people the chance to get vaccinated on a walk-in basis, including boosters (16 and over) or first and second doses (available to anyone aged 16 and over, as well as 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent):

Saturday February 19 at the Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston PE21 8NL, between 12pm and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Saturday February 19 at Bridge Church, Portland Street, Lincoln LN5 7NN, between 10am and 4pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Monday February 21 at the Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston PE21 8NL, between 12pm and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see above) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

How to get your vaccination in Lincolnshire:

At a local GP vaccination centre - you will be called by your GP in the forthcoming days to arrange this – please ensure you attend when called forwards, or by visiting the National Booking System online or calling 119, to book your appointment at one of the vaccination sites across the county, including the Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground, or at a community pharmacy.

Book as soon as you are called forwards