Walk-in vaccinations available for 16 and 17 year olds in Lincolnshire

Rebecca Neno

NHS Lincolnshire opened up the programme to anyone aged 16 or over last week, with walk-ins available at the large vaccination hub at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, as well as the site at the Lincolnshire Showground.

The walk-in Pfizer vaccinations are available at both the mass vaccination hubs between 8.30am and 7pm seven days a week.

Walk in clinics will also be available at other locations over the next few weeks, including locations in Skegness, Grantham and Spalding. For more details go to https://lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab/Those elsewhere in the county who prefer not to travel can also wait for the NHS to contact them and give them an appointment.

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG said: “This is fantastic news, during last weekend we saw almost 600, 16 and 17 year olds attend for a vaccination in Lincolnshire and we are keen to continue to ensure vaccinations are available throughout our county to help make it was easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

“I am therefore delighted to confirm that further walk in sessions will be available at Spalding, Skegness and Gainsborough and our local vaccination services are also directly inviting people to appointments.

“By offering this now we will be in a position to ensure that younger people will have some protection against the virus when they return to school or college in September. I would urge anyone to come along and receive their vaccination.

She said: ‘The JCVI said it expected one dose of the vaccine would give the 16- and 17-year-old age group good protection against severe illness and around 80% protection against hospitalisation.