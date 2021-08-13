Young people in Lincolnshire urged to get their covid jab as infection rates rise

In addition many young people who are approaching their 18th birthday (within three months of this date) are now being invited to book their vaccination appointment via the National Booking System (NBS) or by calling 119.

You can also walk in to either the Lincolnshire Showground or the Princess Royal Arena at Boston. If you are attending for a second dose there must be a minimum interval of eight weeks since the first.

With the UK continuing to open up, both domestically and more and more to travellers from other countries who have had both vaccinations, Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which represents GP networks across the county, says it is now important to ensure that everyone has received two vaccinations to get the maximum protection possible.

In a bid to encourage the uptake amongst younger people, and for those who have transport issues, a free shuttle bus service has been introduced to transport people from Lincoln city centre to the Lincolnshire Showground site.

The service was introduced from Thursday August 12, between 8am-6pm and will leave the bus station (stand C) on the hour and pick up people from the vaccination centre at the Showground for the return journey on the half hour. People will be asked to wear face masks on the shuttle bus. The bus is available to transport people for both pre-booked and walk-in appointments.

The shuttle bus service is in place today (Friday August 13), and Monday to Friday next week, August 16-20.

If you have had Covid-19, you must wait four weeks from the date of your positive test before having a vaccination. If you are currently self-isolating due to someone in your household having symptoms, you must not attend. Also do not attend if you have Covid-19 symptoms.

Health bosses are continuing to develop plans for the roll out of the programme to 16 and 17 year olds and would ask them to be patient – they do not need to contact their GP practice as the NHS will be in touch with them when it is time for them to attend.