Younger people reminded to come forward for covid vaccination

This compares favourably to figures that show nationally (England) only 50 percent of 16 and 17 year olds have been vaccinated and Lincolnshire is currently the highest ranking area for uptake in the Midlands for this age group

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group commented: “This is great news for Lincolnshire, and in particular for our younger people, and I am so pleased that they are coming forwards and doing their bit by getting vaccinated. Currently 16 – 17 year olds only require one vaccination to achieve a good level immunity, which means two weeks after vaccination these younger people will have a good level of protection.”

Across the county there continues to be a range of walk-in opportunities on offer to people aged 16 and over and the NHS is keen to remind everyone, but especially people aged 39 and under, to get vaccinated.

“We reported last week that just over 50,000 people aged 30-39 and 18-29 in Lincolnshire have not yet been vaccinated and, whilst that figure has reduced slightly to just under 50,000 (49,882), I am concerned that these people are not coming forwards,” adds Rebecca.

“What this means is these people have little or no protection against covid, and are putting themselves and their loved ones at risk. It’s also worth saying again that we know that people aged 16-29 are most likely to develop long covid, which can be extremely debilitating. It is therefore important to remember that, if you are aged over 17 and ¾ and eligible for two vaccinations, having both doses roughly halves the risk of experiencing symptoms that last more than 28 days after infection.

“We continue to offer a range of vaccination sites across the county, including options for people who are eligible (i.e. 16 and over) to attend as a walk-in, meaning no appointment is necessary, and I would urge anyone aged 16 and over to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

A new study also reveals that those who have had two doses are half as likely to suffer from Long Covid symptoms.

Anyone who presents for their covid vaccination aged under 40 will be given Pfizer (unless they have previously received a first dose of Astra Zeneca).

People aged 18 or over, or who are within three months of their 18th birthday, can book online or by calling 119. People aged 16 and 17 cannot book online or via 119, but can either attend as a walk-in or wait to be contacted by the NHS to have their vaccination at a site more local to them.

Further details can be found on the NHS Lincolnshire website https://lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab/

There are walk-in opportunities available to people aged 16 and over on a ‘first come, first served’ basis as follows (people aged 16 and 17 only require one covid vaccination):

PRSA MVC, Boston – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance and vaccine availability), first and second doses, 8.30m-7pm seven days a week (NB from w/c 9 August, AZ appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Tuesdays at PRSA).

Lincolnshire Showground MVC – there will be no vaccinations appointments or walk-ins available at the Lincolnshire Showground MVC on Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th, or Sunday 5th due to a pre-existing event being held at the Showground.

The Lincolnshire Showground MVC will re-open for appointments and walk-ins from Monday 6th September and will offer Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance and vaccine availability), first and second doses, 8.30am-7pm seven days a week (NB from w/c 9 August, AZ appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Wednesdays at the Showground).

Louth Hospital (Woldside Unit) – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 16-17 year olds only, on a first come, first served basis, Friday 3rd September 10.30am-2pm.

The Table Tennis Club, Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance and vaccine availability), 9.30am-6.45pm Friday 3rd September, 9.30am-6.45pm Sunday 5th, 9.30am-6.45pm Tuesday 7th, 9.30am-6.45pm Wednesday 8th, 9.30am-6.45pm Thursday 9th, 9.30am-6.45pm Friday 10th.

University of Lincoln Sports Centre – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, on a first come, first served basis, Sunday 5th September 10am-4pm.

Storehouse, Skegness – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am-4.30pm Thursday 2nd September.