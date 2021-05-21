Could you be a hero for this Scunthorpe charity?

Hospice Hero Pattie Chapman is pictured with her hero medal.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare in Scunthorpe is encouraging its supporters to raise £100 however they choose and become a Hospice Hero.

Fundraising Manager Kirsty Walker said: “Achieving Hospice Hero status is simple, all people need to do is raise £100 through an event or activity they’ve organised themselves.”

Hospice Heroes will receive an official medal and a certificate, and take their place on Lindsey Lodge’s online wall of fame.

Younger supporters under 12 will also receive their own hero’s cape when they achieve the target.

Kirsty added: “Simply let our Fundraising Team know how you'd like to pledge your support, and we'll be there all along the way to encourage you.

“We'll help you with a fundraising guide full of ideas, sponsor forms, setting up your Just Giving page, and raising awareness of your fundraising feats.”

Pattie Chapman from Scunthorpe became the first official recipient of a Hospice Heroes medal, after she raised £107 for Lindsey Lodge singing on Facebook live on a weekly basis.

Other Hospice Heroes include marathon man Mark Morris who raised £625 after completing his 1,000 day running challenge earlier this year, and Ray Clarke from Scarborough who raised over £1,000 taking on the Lyke Wake Walk, a 40 mile hike across the North Yorkshire Moors.

Kirsty said: “We’ve already seen some incredible supporters become Heroes this year – and our wall of fame is quickly growing. We can’t wait to see what our other heroes will achieve!

“We couldn’t do what we do without our supporters, they truly are heroes. Every penny raised makes such a huge difference to our patients and their families.”