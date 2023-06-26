Council air quality project expanding

Council air quality project extends to school buses and

Promotional air fresheners were handed out as part of the educational project at William Alvey School.

taxi firms

Drivers of school buses and taxi operators are being reminded to stop

idling in

their vehicles in a bid to boost public health and protect the environment,

as

North Kesteven District Council extends its ‘Be Smart, Stop - Start’

project.

As part of the clean air initiative, the Council has written to the

District’s two

school bus contract-holders and 52 taxi and private hire operators,

providing

information and leaflets asking them to ensure drivers turn off their

engines when

waiting in their vehicles.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers of idling on public

health

and the environment, with children being disproportionately affected by

vehicle

pollutants such as oxides of nitrogen, carbon dioxide and particulate

matter.

Executive Member with Special Responsibility for Environment Councillor Mark

Smith, said: “We’re determined to get more people thinking about their

idling

habit and turning off their engines wherever possible, but especially when

near

schools.

“There used to be a belief that stopping your car and starting again used

more

fuel than idling, but this isn’t the case with modern vehicles. If you

don’t need to

use the accelerator pedal when starting up then you’re better off turning

the

engine off when waiting – and everyone else will be better off too.

“Everyone can make a difference and times like waiting for level crossings,

long

queues or picking someone up are perfect times to ‘Be Smart, Stop – Start.

You’ll

save money on wasted fuel too.”

The Council campaign began through work with the William Alvey Primary

School in Sleaford to stop parents from idling in their cars at school

pick-up

times.

Helen Pack

Direct line: 01529 308019

Mobile: 07929 795439

Through the project, the Council provided the school with learning resources

about the impact of cars idling on air quality, along with leaflets and

branded air

fresheners to serve as a constant reminder in parents’ cars.

The project attracted national attention, even being featured on BBC Look

North

and BBC Breakfast News earlier in the year.

North Kesteven District Council plans to roll out this work to other

schools and

communities in a bid to improve air quality for all young people in the

District.

This latest initiative accompanies ongoing monitoring at the school, with a

special

solar-powered ‘Zephyr’ air quality monitoring station having been installed

outside the school in July 2022.

The data produced from this station shows that the air quality is at its

best during

school holidays, and at its worst at home-time when many parents collect

their

children in their cars.

Idling vehicles emit more pollutants than stopping and starting the engine,

as the

idling engine burns fuel less efficiently. Substances emitted include

oxides of

nitrogen and particulate matter such as PM2.5 which are small enough to pass

into the bloodstream and organs. Carbon dioxide is also released which is a

significant greenhouse gas contributing to climate change.

Exposure to these emissions can cause wide-ranging health issues such as

breathing problems (including provoking asthma attacks), COPD, coronary

heart

disease, stroke, lung cancer, low birth weight, diabetes and diseases such

as

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's.

It is especially important not to idle near schools because research shows

that

exposing children to high levels of air pollution can stunt lung growth, as

well as

causing behavioural and mental health problems.

While there are many factors that influence air quality, cars idling is a

cause that

can be tackled by simple changes in driving habits.

Previous air quality projects include an awareness-raising poster

competition

which several local schools entered, with the winning designs printed up and

displayed outside schools around North Kesteven.

The Council’s Environmental Health Services produces a yearly air quality

monitoring report in line with government guidance and the overall air

quality in

the District is deemed good. The report which can be viewed on the Council

website summarises data from 22 sites throughout the North Kesteven area and

although all sites meet the government Air Quality Standards and Objectives

on

average, with no exceedances of the NO2 annual mean objective being recorded

in the last five years, hotspots in areas where cars idle are still evident.

