Council air quality project expanding

taxi firms
Drivers of school buses and taxi operators are being reminded to stop
idling in
their vehicles in a bid to boost public health and protect the environment,
as
North Kesteven District Council extends its ‘Be Smart, Stop - Start’
project.
As part of the clean air initiative, the Council has written to the
District’s two
school bus contract-holders and 52 taxi and private hire operators,
providing
information and leaflets asking them to ensure drivers turn off their
engines when
waiting in their vehicles.
The campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers of idling on public
health
and the environment, with children being disproportionately affected by
vehicle
pollutants such as oxides of nitrogen, carbon dioxide and particulate
matter.
Executive Member with Special Responsibility for Environment Councillor Mark
Smith, said: “We’re determined to get more people thinking about their
idling
habit and turning off their engines wherever possible, but especially when
near
schools.
“There used to be a belief that stopping your car and starting again used
more
fuel than idling, but this isn’t the case with modern vehicles. If you
don’t need to
use the accelerator pedal when starting up then you’re better off turning
the
engine off when waiting – and everyone else will be better off too.
“Everyone can make a difference and times like waiting for level crossings,
long
queues or picking someone up are perfect times to ‘Be Smart, Stop – Start.
You’ll
save money on wasted fuel too.”
The Council campaign began through work with the William Alvey Primary
School in Sleaford to stop parents from idling in their cars at school
pick-up
times.
Helen Pack
Email: [email protected]
Direct line: 01529 308019
Mobile: 07929 795439
Page 2 of 1
Through the project, the Council provided the school with learning resources
about the impact of cars idling on air quality, along with leaflets and
branded air
fresheners to serve as a constant reminder in parents’ cars.
The project attracted national attention, even being featured on BBC Look
North
and BBC Breakfast News earlier in the year.
North Kesteven District Council plans to roll out this work to other
schools and
communities in a bid to improve air quality for all young people in the
District.
This latest initiative accompanies ongoing monitoring at the school, with a
special
solar-powered ‘Zephyr’ air quality monitoring station having been installed
outside the school in July 2022.
The data produced from this station shows that the air quality is at its
best during
school holidays, and at its worst at home-time when many parents collect
their
children in their cars.
Idling vehicles emit more pollutants than stopping and starting the engine,
as the
idling engine burns fuel less efficiently. Substances emitted include
oxides of
nitrogen and particulate matter such as PM2.5 which are small enough to pass
into the bloodstream and organs. Carbon dioxide is also released which is a
significant greenhouse gas contributing to climate change.
Exposure to these emissions can cause wide-ranging health issues such as
breathing problems (including provoking asthma attacks), COPD, coronary
heart
disease, stroke, lung cancer, low birth weight, diabetes and diseases such
as
Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's.
It is especially important not to idle near schools because research shows
that
exposing children to high levels of air pollution can stunt lung growth, as
well as
causing behavioural and mental health problems.
While there are many factors that influence air quality, cars idling is a
cause that
can be tackled by simple changes in driving habits.
Previous air quality projects include an awareness-raising poster
competition
which several local schools entered, with the winning designs printed up and
displayed outside schools around North Kesteven.
The Council’s Environmental Health Services produces a yearly air quality
monitoring report in line with government guidance and the overall air
quality in
the District is deemed good. The report which can be viewed on the Council
website summarises data from 22 sites throughout the North Kesteven area and
although all sites meet the government Air Quality Standards and Objectives
on
average, with no exceedances of the NO2 annual mean objective being recorded
in the last five years, hotspots in areas where cars idle are still evident.
ENDS
