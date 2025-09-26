Council launches ELIF-funded community wellbeing map

ELDC's Wellbeing Map provides a centralised platform for residents to discover a wide range of local activities.

East Lindsey District Council has launched its first Community Wellbeing Map – a new digital resource developed to support the health and wellbeing of residents across the district.

This initiative has been made possible through funding from the East Lindsey Investment Fund (ELIF),and reflects the Council’s strategic commitment to enhancing community wellbeing.

The Wellbeing Map provides a centralised platform for residents to discover a wide range of local activities, venues, and services that promote both mental and physical health.

From fitness classes and walking routes to community hubs and support services, the map offers an accessible and comprehensive overview of opportunities available within the East Lindsey area.

This resource has been designed to improve visibility and access to wellbeing-focused initiatives, encourage community engagement, and support healthier lifestyles.

It also serves as a tool to strengthen local connections by highlighting groups and services that foster inclusion and social cohesion.

The launch of this map marks the first in a series of five wellbeing maps to be delivered across the East Lindsey District Council area, all funded through ELIF.

Each map will build upon this foundation, expanding coverage and enhancing the Council’s ability to support residents in leading healthier, more connected lives.

Cllr Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships at East Lindsey District Council said: "The Community Wellbeing Map is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to prioritise the wellbeing of our communities.

“We are proud to introduce this resource and look forward to its positive impact across East Lindsey."

The community leadership team will be at Spilsby Market on 27 September to launch our first community map

The Wellbeing Map is now available, please visit here.