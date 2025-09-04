Council says talk of cuts to lifestyle services is ‘scaremongering’

County Hall on Newland Street, Lincolnshire County Council's HQ. Credit: LDRS

Lincolnshire County Council has denied it is planning cuts to a service which helps people lead healthier lives.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One You Lincolnshire programme gives assistance to those who need help to stop smoking, drink too much alcohol, are overweight or should exercise more.

The Reform administration has launched a consultation on whether it’s the best way to spend a health grant from the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition councillors claimed last week the process was being rushed through, with one saying it was currently “money well spent”.

The council’s executive member for adult care and health has promised the consultation isn’t being used to push cuts through.

Councillor Steve Clegg (Reform) said: “We’re not rushing things. We’ve extended the current contract for 12 months to give us time for a full consultation process and scrutinise what comes back.

“This money is ring-fenced – it can’t be spent on buses or potholes, it has to be spent on public health. What we’re trying to do is spend it as cost-effectively as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I totally refute the idea there will be cuts – this is scaremongering.

“We are making sure we get a broad range of views from the public to find out their needs and how the service is currently being used.

“It’s not about cost cutting, it’s about delivering the best value for money.”

Martin Samuels, the executive director for adult care and community wellbeing, said: “The consultation will be a genuine, robust process, and in no way pre-judged or leading in a particular direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It won’t be passive, where people have to work hard to find it on the website – we will proactively be going out to the people of Lincolnshire.

“There will be plenty of time to have a 12-week consultation, then reflect, make recommendations and go through scrutiny panels. It will be the opposite of rushed.”

The government provides ring-fenced funding to promote health and wellbeing, although it is up to councils how they spend it.

A county council report says one option is a greater focus on children and young people’s health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was cross-party scepticism about the move at a committee meeting last week, with Independent leader Councillor Phil Dilks saying it was “clearly being rushed to give a headline in next year’s budget”.

Labour leader Councillor Karen Lee, who worked as a cardiac nurse for more than 20 years, said: “Health prevention is money well spent.

“I understand councils are under financial pressures. But if cuts have to be made, don’t make them here – it’s the wrong place.”