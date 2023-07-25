Councillors call for tighter restrictions on flavoured single-use vapes

Members of Lincolnshire County Council have labelled flavoured single-use vapes as a major health problem in the making.

During a Public Protection and Communities Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday, several councillors voiced worries over the sale of disposable vapes to under 18s.

They believe that the enticing colourful flavours of these products are largely responsible for their appeal among this age group.

A report submitted to the council revealed that since the fiscal year of 2020/21, Trading Standards noticed a significant surge in underage sales throughout Lincolnshire.

This represents an overall increase of 154 per cent, with instances related to vaping skyrocketing by 344 per cent in the past year alone.

In the fiscal year of 2022/23, underage vaping constituted 68 per cent of all underage sales, according to intelligence reports.

Councillor Nicola Clarke (Conservative) referenced recent news reports that highlighted incidents of children as young as eight vaping on school premises.

“People have learnt that smoking is not healthy but I think this is the next big health issue,” said Councillor Clarke.

“We need to keep an eye on it and monitor it far more closely.”

She later advocated for restrictions similar to those enacted by the California State Legislature. In December, California enforced a statewide ban, suspending the sale of most flavoured tobacco products and e-cigarettes across the state in an effort to keep these highly addictive products away from youth.

However, Mark Keal, Head of Trading Standards, said that vapes serve a beneficial purpose for individuals attempting to quit smoking, many of whom reportedly prefer flavoured options.

Councillor Andrew Key (Conservative) added: “Children have always indulged in prohibited activities. When I was at school, it was smoking, and it was seen as cool. Perhaps that’s our challenge? How do we make it uncool?”

When Councillor Nigel Pepper (Conservative), the committee chairman, asked what further measures could be taken to prevent the illegal sale of single-use vapes to minors, Mr Keal proposed heightening public awareness about the dangers of these products.