Councillors warn against cuts to health service which is 'money well spent'

Councillors have warned against potential cuts to a service which helps Lincolnshire people curb unhealthy habits.

The One You Lincolnshire contract supports those who smoke, drink too much, are overweight or don’t exercise enough, and is due to run out at the end of September.

Lincolnshire County Council is proposing a 12-month extension while the public are asked if they think money should be spent elsewhere.

Opposition politicians say the sudden change has been rushed through, and claim a reduction in services would “cut the lives of Lincolnshire population shorter.”

It currently offers support such as 12-weeks free membership to Slimming World.

Labour leader Councillor Karen Lee, who worked as a cardiac nurse for over 20 years, said: “Health prevention is money well spent.

“I understand councils are under financial pressures. But if cuts have to be made, don’t make them here – it’s the wrong place.

“Cutting money from this will cut the lives of the Lincolnshire population shorter. It won’t be cost effective in the long run.”

The government provides ring-fenced funding to promote health and wellbeing, although it is up to councils how they spend it.

A county council report says one option is a greater focus on children and young people’s health.

The current service was recently praised as a ‘Lincolnshire success story’, saving £4 in medical treatment for every £1 spent.

Independent group leader Councillor Phil Dilks said the change was “clearly being rushed to give a headline in next year’s budget.”

Some Reform councillors backed a change in how the service operated.

Councillor Christopher Reeve (Reform) said: “People need to take responsibility and not have everything handed to them by a nanny state.

“Money is better spent in other areas. If people are paying from their own pocket, they are more likely to follow through than if they’re handed it for free.”

The Executive Councillor for Health and Adult Social Care will make a final decision on the contract next month.