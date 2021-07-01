Councils prepare to take on tough muddy course

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, the Young Mayor Zaynah Jamal and members of the Youth Council will be taking on Tough Mudder Yorkshire.

On Saturday July 31, Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, the Young Mayor Zaynah Jamal and members of the Youth Council will be taking on the challenge of a lifetime, Tough Mudder Yorkshire to raise £1,000 for the Forge Project in Scunthorpe.

The obstacle endurance event is set over a 10-mile course, which includes 25 obstacles involving heights, ice-cold water, fire and electricity as well as tons of mud, and the team of six has just three hours and 30 minutes to cross the finish line.

Coun Waltham said: “Tough Mudder is definitely going to be an event to remember and I am really looking forward to take part in such a challenge.

“I am certain that it is not going to be an easy feat but pushing yourself to the limit for such a vital support network in the community is the driving force to help us face and conquer this challenge head on.

“There was a bit of uncertainty as to whether the event would go ahead this year, but I am glad it is set to continue as planned as we have undertaken a variety of intense training in the last few months in preparation for this, but I am confident that we are ready."

The Forge Project is a local charity which provides support to individuals who are homeless, at risk of becoming homeless or living on the streets of North Lincolnshire, by provide food and shelter, helping them access vital support from outside agencies such as mental health and housing advice.

The Young Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Zaynah Jamal added: “I am really excited to be taking part in this challenge; it is something that I have always wanted to do. Looking at pictures from past Tough Mudder events it is going to be extremely messy, but is all part of the fun.

“When I first had the idea, I was not sure how many others would be up for doing it, because it is a real crazy event. To take on this challenge with a team of five others, including the Leader of the Council and for such a good cause is more than I could have hoped.

“We are hoping to raise £1,000. The money will go towards a brand new kitchen for The Forge Project and is something that they really need to ensure that they can continue to provide support for vulnerable people within the community.

“We have set up a JustGiving page where people can donate anything that they can afford, every penny counts to help us in our quest to reach our target”.

To pledge your support and make a donation visit the team's JustGiving page.

The Youth Council are always looking for young people between the age of 11 and 19, or up to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities, to join the council.

They represent their views and that of their peers to others within the community and make sure that young people are heard, involved in important decision-making to drive positive change in North Lincolnshire.

For more information on the Youth Council, visit the North Lincolnshire Council website.