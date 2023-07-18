A council report has revealed that 17 pupils faced exclusion from Lincolnshire schools last year for on-site ‘vaping’.

A discarded vape in Sleaford. As well as causing concern about take up by teens, they are also becoming a pollution and litter issue.

Trading Standards says it is the most pressing issue they are currently facing in schools – worse than smoking.

This report, due before Lincolnshire County Council’s Public Protection Committee next Tuesday, highlights the escalating concern over the vaping epidemic in local schools.

The data from Lincolnshire Trading Standards for 2022-2023 reveals 61 tobacco-related exclusions in Lincolnshire schools, with 28 per cent (17) due to vaping.

The report further notes that the actual number is likely higher due to the recording of some exclusions as tobacco and others as drug-related.

Schools now receive instructions to specify if a tobacco-related exclusion involves vaping.

In response to this trend, the council has taken proactive measures. They say they have conducted workshops and dispatched hundreds of letters to businesses, educating them about the laws around selling vapes.

Trading Standards is also focusing on educating the younger generation about vaping dangers, conducting workshops in schools and reaching over 1,000 pupils so far.

The report states: “Based on the Tobacco Control Officers’ experience, vaping is the most pressing issue in Lincolnshire schools, and tobacco use is hardly ever encountered.

“The service must continue to work with educational establishments to ensure that young people receive appropriate messaging that allows them to make informed healthy lifestyle choices.”

Earlier this year, Laranya Caslin, the headteacher at St George’s Academy in Sleaford, estimated that up to a quarter of her students vape regularly.

Speaking to a Government Health and Social Care Committee in June, she reported that some students were leaving lessons to vape in bathrooms, triggering fire alarms and causing regular classroom evacuations.

Mrs Caslin shared a concerning incident where a pupil suspected of dealing to teen addicts was found with five e-cigarettes containing nine toxic chemicals.

“The children have no idea what they’re buying. I think they’re a little more at risk of a vape that contains toxic, flammable, carcinogenic substances,” she said.

The situation escalated to such an extent that the school had to replace smoke detectors with heat sensors in toilets to prevent alarms from being triggered by students vaping and disrupting lessons and exams.

Mrs Caslin criticised the ‘sweet shop’ vape flavours, such as gummy bear and slushy, accusing vape manufacturers of targeting pre-teens with branding like ‘unicorn milk’.

According to Lincolnshire Trading Standards, 27 per cent of underage test purchases resulted in a minor being sold a vape, compared to less than 10 per cent for alcohol or cigarettes

This figure is lower than the England average of around 33 per cent for vapes.