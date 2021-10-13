County councillors urge strong response to consultation on Lincolnshire NHS services

Urgent and emergency care and acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital are among the proposed changes to Lincolnshire's hospital services in the consultation. EMN-200207-175846001

Lincolnshire County Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee has confirmed at its meeting today (Wednesday) that a working group will be considering its response to the proposed restructure and has urged residents and interested groups to make sure they have their say.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group has begun a formal consultation exercise which ends on December 23, on the future of four NHS services:

• Orthopaedic surgery across Lincolnshire

• Urgent and emergency care at Grantham and District Hospital

• Acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital

• Stroke services across Lincolnshire

“It’s important that we all have a say in the future of these Lincolnshire NHS services,” said Coun Carl Macey, chairman of the Health Scrutiny Committee. “Any changes could have significant impacts for our residents, not only at Grantham and District Hospital, but in terms of orthopaedic surgery and stroke services across Lincolnshire.

“The Health Scrutiny Committee will be questioning NHS leaders closely on their proposals during this consultation to ensure the best possible outcomes for residents in terms of service provision. We want to see improved services rather than any reduction in support across the county and will be giving a full response after considering all the elements.

“But we’d urge all interested people, families and groups in the county to have their say. This needs to be a joint effort to ensure the voice of all residents is heard. Don’t miss out on giving your views – for full details go to www.lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/.”

NHS Lincolnshire will be sharing information on the above services, how they operate now, the challenges faced and proposals for how they could be improved for the benefit of residents.

People are encouraged to share their views using the consultation questionnaire.