County Covid-19 and flu vaccine bookings scaled back
In Lincolnshire more than 206,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been given since the autumn campaign started 12 weeks ago in September.
Eligible people will still be able to get vaccinated until January 31, although there will be fewer slots available to book.
“We’ll be focusing our efforts on more outreach clinics and walk-in opportunities for people across the county,” explains Julie Humphreys, Head of Clinical Services at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.
In addition, the vaccination centre at the Weighing Rooms, Carholme Road, Lincoln, will be open for people aged 18 and over to walk-in for a Covid-19 vaccination every Thursday and Friday between 11am and 1pm, from December 21 until January 26.
There will be walk-ins for 5-17 year-olds to have a Covid-19 vaccination at the Weighing Rooms on Friday December 22, between 11am and 1pm, and then every Friday from January 5 to 26.
The vaccination service will be closed on December 23 to January 3.
Some community pharmacies will continue to offer Covid-19 vaccinations until the end of January. Anyone eligible for a free flu vaccination can still contact their GP practice or pharmacy offering the service, if 18 or over, until March 31.
Those eligible include 65s and over, pregnant mothers, infants aged six months and over with certain health conditions, care home residents, frontline health and social care staff, unpaid carers and household contacts of people with a weakened immune system.