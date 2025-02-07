County organisations working together to prevent suicide

Organisations are coming together in Sleaford to help those considering taking their own life.

A new network is bringing people together to better support those at risk of taking their own life.

The Lincolnshire Suicide Prevention Network brings together a wide range of people, including academics, community members, representatives from the voluntary sector, individuals with lived experience and professionals in relevant fields. It recently met for its inaugural meeting in Sleaford.

The aim is to foster a collaborative approach, sharing the group’s diverse skill sets, enhancing and strengthening relationships, and raising greater awareness of suicide prevention efforts through sharing of good practice.

Coun Wendy Bowkett, executive member for adult care and public health, said: “The new network aims to increase involvement in suicide prevention efforts across the health sector, businesses, schools and our local communities.

“Working together, we can be more effective and deliver initiatives that may not be achievable when working independently. It will be an opportunity to share skills and experience and help generate ideas for campaigns and collaboration. Ultimately, it will mean better outcomes for those needing our support.”

Anyone wanting further information or interested in becoming part of the network should email [email protected].