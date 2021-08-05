Crematorium donates £10,000 to Lincolnshire hospice

(L to R) Deborah Balsdon - Manager of Lea Fields Crematorium, Emily Aitken - Charity Fundraising and Campaigns Lead, St Andrews Hospice, Cllr Steve England - Chairman of WLDC, Cllr Anne Welburn - Deputy Chair of WLDC and Karen Smith - Senior Crematorium Officer

St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice has received a £10,000 charitable donation from Lea Fields Crematorium in Gainsborough to provide much needed care and support.

The charity is the second organisation to receive a cheque from the crematorium.

West Lindsey District Council opened the crematorium in January 2020 and signed up to a national metal recycling scheme to help give something back to the community.

Andy’s, the children’s and young person’s service, delivers care to those aged from birth to 25 years old who live in Northern Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire, Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The money donated will help the hospice to provide care and support for more than 500 patients, both adults and children, and their families, friends and over 200 carers.

St Andrew’s also delivers care to people aged 18 and above with a life-limiting illness who live in Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Immingham and surrounding areas.

Christina Cook, communications and marketing manager at St Andrew’s Hospice, said: “We’d like to thank Lea Fields Crematorium so much for their incredible support. It will make a huge difference to our patients, bringing them more opportunities to receive the specialist care they need while having fun and making important memories too.”

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Councillor Steve England selected St Andrew’s to receive the donation as part of the scheme.

He said: “St Andrew’s Hospice does such incredible work in Lincolnshire providing free care for people of all ages living with a progressive life-limiting conditions, like cancer, Motor Neurone Disease, cardio-vascular diseases, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

“They have a difficult job offering care to children who are very poorly while comforting parents and carers.

“It is an honour to be able to provide them with some extra financial help especially in the current conditions when fund raising for many organisations due to COVID-19 has made things challenging.

“We must not forget special thanks to the bereaved who gave their consent to be part of the scheme for without them we would not have been able to give back to the local community in this way.”