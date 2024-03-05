David completes cycling challenge for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Taylor, 57, was diagnosed with the incurable bone marrow cancer on January 11, 2023 after complaining of neck, arm and shoulder pain.

He underwent an MRI scan and further tests which spotted legions at the top and bottom of his spine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “When you are sat in front of the consultant and he tells you you have an incurable cancer you feel a bit hollow and wonder where do you go from here. But after getting my head around it and having my first set of treatment – a positive mindset has helped.

David Taylor and his sister Suzanne on one of his ride outs.

“I am now post-treatment and am on maintenance drugs in remission.”

He decided to give something back and started cycling at least 10 miles a day for 52 days since January 11, a year after he was diagnosed and the exact length of time he was in Boston Pilgrim Hospital receiving chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant at Nottingham City Hospital.

Facing cold, rain and wind, he has averaged 22 miles a day, peaking at 57 miles on a trip to the Wolds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His sister and middle son joined in the virtual London marathon and his eldest son staged a virtual clay pigeon shoot to raise even more.